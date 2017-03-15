Joey Logano Says He Used ‘Ninja Reflexes’ To Dodge Kyle Busch’s Punch

Share this:

Nobody in the NASCAR world has stopped talking about Joey Logano and Kyle Busch’s fight after the Kobalt 400 on Sunday, and that includes Logano.

The Team Penske driver frequently appears as an analyst on FOX Sports 1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” program, and during Tuesday’s show, he gave his perspective on both the post-race scuffle and the on-track incident that led to it, according to FOX Sports.

Many have debated whether Busch’s punch that initiated the altercation act actually connected, so Logano wanted to set the record straight.

“Honestly, (with) my ninja reflexes, I was able to just kind of lean back just enough to get past it (the punch). But no, I did not get hit,” Logano said, via FOX Sports.

The two drivers reportedly have spoken since the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to give their side of the story. Logano claims the contact with the No. 18 wasn’t intentional, but rather he entered the corner too low and got loose when trying to get back on the racing line.

The Connecticut native said, though he and Busch disagree on what happened, those types of collisions are inevitable when two top drivers compete against each other so often. Logano also reportedly isn’t holding a grudge against him.

“We’ve been racing against each other for nine years and we’ve never had a problem,” Logano said. “We’ve been teammates. We’ve known each other really well. We talk to each other a lot. I consider him a friend of mine. But in the heat of the moment when you’re competing, there’s 40 drivers out there with one goal. It’s the same goal for everyone — to go win the race. That’s the one thing. So, eventually, tempers are going to fly. We’re all type-A personalities.”

Although Logano is chalking up what happened as a racing incident, it will be interesting to see if Busch — whose reputation earned him the nickname “Rowdy” — has put it all behind him come Sunday’s Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.

