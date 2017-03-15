John Clayton, Unlike Adam Schefter, Predicts Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots Trade

Share this:

To trade, or not to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, that is the question.

We’re not sure what William Shakespeare would have to say about the pressing question, but just about everyone around the NFL seems to have an opinion on whether or not the New England Patriots should trade their backup quarterback. That includes ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and John Clayton.

Schefter has been adamant that the Patriots will hold on to Jimmy G, but Clayton offered a different opinion on his future in New England, or lack thereof, during an interview on Mighty 1090 in San Diego.

“I think in the end they have to come to some kind of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, but as far as Brock Osweiler, he is just being held up until somebody makes an offer, and I don’t think anybody is going to make an offer,” Clayton said, via WEEI.com. “… In the end, Cleveland I think at the moment has a worse quarterback situation than they did last year because Terrelle Pryor was probably their best quarterback, RG3 (Robert Griffin) struggled and all they have right now is Brock Osweiler, who they expect to cut if they can’t get a trade, and Cody Kessler and (Kevin) Hogan. Not a great situation.

“Particularly with the Patriots not having a picks in rounds one and two, there has to be some kind of trade coming up with Jimmy Garoppolo.”

The Cleveland Browns certainly have plenty of high draft picks in the upcoming draft, something that the Patriots are lacking after their recent moves, so it makes sense that the two sides potentially could strike a deal. Whether New England wants to trade Garoppolo, though, is a whole different story.

