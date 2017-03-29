John Kruk Pulled Hilarious Prank On Chase Utley After His First Career Hit

Share this:

Chase Utley has had a brilliant major league career.

The 38-year-old second basemen burst onto the scene with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2003 and never looked back.

Utley’s first career hit was a grand slam and after the game, he was joined by now-Phillies broadcaster John Kruk, manager Larry Bowa and general manager Ed Wade for a little rookie hazing.

The three called Utley into Bowa’s office and preceded to explain to him that his paperwork hadn’t been submitted to the league office on time, so he was an ineligible player and his hit didn’t count.

Utley didn’t take to kindly to the fake news.

Check out the hilarious prank in the video below, courtesy of CSN Philadelphia.

Now that’s priceless.

Here’s the video of Utley’s grand slam, which ended up counting, obviously.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images