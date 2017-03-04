Watch John Ross (Unofficially) Break Chris Johnson’s 40-Yard Dash Record

Share this:

Tweet







Move over, Chris Johnson. There might be a new 40-yard dash king.

Washington wide receiver John Ross set the Lucas Oil Stadium turf ablaze Saturday with an unofficial 40 time of 4.22 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s 0.2 seconds faster than Johnson’s record time, which the running back set at the 2008 combine.

Ross’ ran immediately prompted social media reactions from around the NFL, including from Johnson himself.

👀👀👀 — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) March 4, 2017

He picking em up n putting em down boi — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) March 4, 2017

4.22!? My goodness — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 4, 2017

John Ross 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jermaine Kearse (@JKearse_15) March 4, 2017

He look fast even in slow motion.. 👀 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 4, 2017

4.22!? My goodness — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 4, 2017

What made Ross’ mad dash all the more impressive was that he cramped up during it. Those cramps prevented him from running the 40 a second time, Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reported during NFL Network’s combine broadcast.

A stellar 40-yard dash isn’t necessarily an indication of future NFL success, but Ross is one of the most highly regarded receivers in the 2017 draft class. He’s considered a probable first-round pick, when many experts prediction he’ll be the second or third wideout drafted behind Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Clemson’s Mike Williams.

Again, Ross’ time is unofficial at the moment. Stay tuned for an update when the official results are released.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images