Johnny Manziel Parties With New Fiancee, NFL Stars At Drake Concert

2017 is off to a good start for Johnny Manziel. Sure, he’s still not on an NFL team, but the guy is partying with Drake, NFL stars, and his new model fiancee. So yeah, things could be worse.

The former Browns quarterback recently popped the question to Bre Tiesi in Paris, according to TMZ. Like Johnny, there’s nothing understated about the ring he picked out either.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to celebrate, Manziel and Tiesi partied it up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller at a Drake party shortly after.

If an NFL comeback is indeed in the works, this is one way to kick it off in style.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports Images