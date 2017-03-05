Jordan Willis, Myles Garrett Among Sunday’s NFL Scouting Combine Standouts

Share this:

It turns out the 2017 class of front seven defenders are just as athletic as their tight end counterparts.

The third day of combine drills have concluded, and we saw plenty of players rise up draft boards while Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett proved why he’ll likely be the Cleveland Browns’ choice first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Here are Sunday’s combine standouts.

MYLES GARRETT, DE, TEXAS A&M

Projected Round: First

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 272 pounds

40-Time: 4.64 seconds (fifth)

10-Yard Split: 1.64 seconds (10th)

3-Cone: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

Vertical Leap: 41 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 8 inches (second)

Bench: 33 reps (second)

And he said he’s looking to improve his 40 time at his pro day.

SOLOMON THOMAS, DE, STANFORD

Projected Round: First

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 273 pounds

40-Time: 4.69 seconds (11th)

10-Yard Split: 1.66 seconds (14th)

3-Cone: 6.95 seconds (fourth)

Short Shuttle: 4.28 seconds (third)

Vertical Leap: 35 inches (fifth)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 6 inches (fifth)

Bench: 30 reps (fourth)

Keep in mind Thomas is 273 pounds. He’s a freak athlete.

JABRILL PEPPERS, LB/S, MICHIGAN

Projected Round: First

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 213 pounds

40-Time: 4.46 seconds (first)

10-Yard Split: ?

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches (fourth)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 8 inches (first)

Bench: 19 reps (14th)

Peppers should have tested with the safeties, but those numbers are still very impressive at 213 pounds.

HAASON REDDICK, DE/LB, TEMPLE

Projected Round: First-Second

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 237 pounds

40-Time: 4.52 seconds (first)

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (second)

3-Cone: 7.01 seconds (seventh)

Short Shuttle: 4.37 seconds (10th)

Vertical Leap: 36.5 inches (third)

Broad Jump: 11 feet, 1 inch (first)

Bench: 24 reps (20th)

Reddick would have ranked similarly if he had worked out with linebackers, as he probably should have.

T.J. WATT, LB, WISCONSIN

Projected Round: Second

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 252 pounds

40-Time: 4.69 seconds (12th)

10-Yard Split: ?

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 37 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 8 inches (first)

Bench: 21 reps (eighth)

Uhh, hey J.J., looks like athleticism runs in the family.

LARRY OGUNJOBI, DT, UNC-CHARLOTTE

Projected Round: Second-Third

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 305 pounds

40-Time: 4.97 seconds (seventh)

10-Yard Split: 1.77 seconds (12th)

3-Cone: 7.55 seconds (fifth)

Short Shuttle: 4.75 seconds (15th)

Vertical Leap: 32 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 8 inches (second)

Bench: 26 reps (10th)

There were no obvious standout athletes at defensive tackle, but Ogunjobi definitely impressed at 305 pounds.

TYUS BOWSER, LB, HOUSTON

Projected Round: Third

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 247 pounds

40-Time: 4.65 seconds (fifth)

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

3-Cone: ?

Short Shuttle: ?

Vertical Leap: 37.5 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 7 inches (third)

Bench: 21 reps (eighth)

Mario couldn’t beat this Bowser to save the princess.

Not even a red shell could take out this Bowser.

Bowser has the strength of Wario, the acceleration of Yoshi, the agility of Toad and the speed of Peach.

OK, I’m done. Sorry.

JORDAN WILLIS, DE, KANSAS STATE

Projected Round: Third-Fourth

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

40-Time: 4.53 seconds (second)

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds (first)

3-Cone: 6.85 seconds (first)

Short Shuttle: 4.28 seconds (fourth)

Vertical Leap: 39 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 5 inches (sixth)

Bench: 24 reps (20th)

Willis absolutely dominated the combine and proved those who didn’t believe he had lateral quickness wrong with his 3-cone and short-shuttle times.

TANOH KPASSAGNON, DL, VILLANOVA

Projected Round: Fourth

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 289 pounds

40-Time: 4.83 seconds (first among DTs, 21st among DL)

10-Yard Split: 1.69 seconds (first among DTs, 22nd among DL)

3-Cone: 7.46 seconds (first among DTs, 27th among DL)

Short Shuttle: 4.62 seconds (seventh among DTs, 31st among DL)

Vertical Leap: 30 inches (fifth among DTs, 27th among DL)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 8 inches (first among DTs, second among DL)

Bench: 23 reps (24th)

Kpassagnon (good luck pronouncing that) set a broad jump record for a man his size.

JEREMIAH LEDBETTER, DT, ARKANSAS

Projected Round: Sixth

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

40-Time: 4.84 seconds (second)

10-Yard Split: 1.72 seconds (fourth)

3-Cone: 7.55 seconds (fourth)

Short Shuttle: 4.56 seconds (fifth)

Vertical Leap: 32.5 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 5 inches (fourth)

Bench: 29 reps (sixth)

Ledbetter is undersized as a defensive tackle, but he bettered (sorry) the rest of his competition and had the best overall combine at his position.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images