Jose Calderon Reportedly Earned $415K In Just Two Hours With Warriors

As far as hourly pay goes, Jose Calderon just had quite the efficient workday.

The Golden State Warriors signed the veteran guard Wednesday, two days after he was released by the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Warriors also learned Wednesday that superstar Kevin Durant had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, giving them an immediate need at forward.

So, Golden State turned around and released Calderon just two hours after signing him, making room to bring in free agent Matt Barnes.

But the turnaround was so quick that the Warriors’ equipment staff still brought a newly-minted Calderon jersey to the team’s game in Chicago against the Bulls on Thursday night.

Warriors sign Matt Barnes, waive Jose Calderon. But there was still this jersey outside of the visiting locker room in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/EKUFUlMUZM — Michael Singer (@msinger) March 2, 2017

If you thought that was a collectors’ item, though, wait until you see Calderon’s check. The 35-year-old signed a $415,000 contract with Golden State, per USA TODAY’s Sam Amick, which the team obviously had to honor despite employing him for just two hours.

They paid the man $415k for a two-hour stay, AND cut the check for his jersey. The Calderon chapter… https://t.co/5oPr1vGUPA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 2, 2017

For those keeping score at home, that means Calderon earned $207,500 per hour for the Warriors. Or $3,458 per minute. Or $57.63 per second. (OK, you get the picture). That’s not bad for 120 minutes of work.

