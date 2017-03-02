Judge Sets Date For Former Volkswagen Executive’s Criminal Trial

Share this:

A date now has been set for the criminal trial of a former Volkswagen executive who faces charges that could earn him as much as 169 years behind bars if convicted.

U.S. District Judge Sean Cox on Wednesday set an April 18 start date for the trial of Oliver Schmidt, the former head of VW’s environmental and engineering center in Michigan, Reuters reports. Schmidt was indicted along with five other current or former VW executives, before being arrested on Jan. 7. He was the only one taken into custody, as he was the only one in the U.S. at the time.

Schmidt will be the first current or former VW employee to stand trial for their role in the German manufacturer’s “Dieselgate” scandal, though not the first to face charges. One of the engineers tasked with developing the “defeat device” fitted to VW’s TDI engines pleaded guilty in September to one count conspiracy to defraud the U.S., commit wire fraud and violate the Clean Air Act.

George Donnini, Schmidt’s attorney, reportedly requested a later date for the trial, but Cox denied it, saying if he wanted the date changed he needed to file a motion with the court. Donnini also requested a bond hearing, as Schmidt currently is being held without bond, which Cox set for March 16.

German officials recently searched Schmidt’s home, leading many to believe he might also face charges there, according to Reuters.

