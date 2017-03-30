Julian Edelman Serves As Hype Man For Martellus Bennett’s New Mixtape

Share this:

Tweet







Martellus Bennett is one of the most creative players in the NFL, and the charismatic tight end furthered that notion with a new project Wednesday.

Bennett released a mixtape to his SoundCloud page bluntly titled, “I’m Not A Rapper But Some Of My Friends Are…”

The five-track EP was a fun, artistic outlet for Bennett, as he explained in a message on his SoundCloud profile.

“I am not a rapper but some of my friends are..” is exactly what the title says it it is,” Bennett writes. “It was just me and some of my friends hanging out in the studio making music for fun and this is what came out of it. Pretty cool to have so many talented friends and be able to create with them at a high level. I am on a mission to express my creativity in as many ways as possible in 2017, this is a part of my creative journey. Enjoy.”

Despite Bennett having moved on from the Patriots, he appears to still have support from his old teammates in New England. Pats wideout Julian Edelman evidently is a big fan of Bennett’s project, as he shared on his Instagram story Wednesday.

It looks like Bennett has a career as an emcee once his football days are over.

Well, at least Edelman thinks so.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images