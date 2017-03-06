Julius Peppers Decides To Play 16th NFL Season, Will Be Free Agent

Share this:

Tweet







Julius Peppers will harass NFL quarterbacks for at least one more season.

Peppers’ agent Carl Carey told ESPN that his client will forgo retirement and play in his 16th NFL season in 2017.

“Julius, after taking some time to reflect during the offseason, has decided that he still has the desire and enthusiasm for the game, and his intention is to play a 16th NFL season,” Carey told ESPN.

Peppers has played for the Green Bay Packers for the last three seasons but will be a free agent when the new NFL league year begins March 9.

The veteran pass rusher ranks fifth in career sacks in NFL history and did not miss a game for the Packers over the past three seasons. Peppers, 37, still has the ability to put heat on the quarterback as he recorded 7.5 sacks and forced two fumbles during the 2016 campaign.

Since he has never won a Super Bowl, Peppers will likely look to join a contender that needs a situational pass rusher who can play limited snaps and pressure the quarterback. A return to Green Bay isn’t out of the question as the Packers fell just short of the Super Bowl this past season, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images