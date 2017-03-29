Jusuf Nurkic Throws Serious Shade At Nuggets After Huge Revenge Game

Share this:

Jusuf Nurkic had something to get off his chest. And boy, did he ever.

The Portland Trail Blazers center played his first game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday since he was shipped from Denver to Portland at the NBA trade deadline. Nurkic gave the Nuggets a full dose of what they were missing, going off for a career-high 33 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in a 122-113 Blazers win.

30 points and 15 rebounds in first game vs former team: Jusuf Nurkic

Charles Barkley

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2017

Classic revenge game, right?

It turns out Nurkic was just getting started. In his postgame interview on Portland TV, the Bosnian big man dropped the mic with a wicked burn of the Nuggets:

Jusuf Nurkić talks that talk after beating his former team 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ZPpUqsX1v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2017

“When I came here, I said we want to be a playoff team,” Nurkic said. “We’re there (right now), and I wish those guys a happy summer.”

What makes Nurkic’s trash talk even greater is that it could be true. Portland moved a full game ahead of Denver for the Western Conference’s eighth playoff spot with the win and now owns the season tiebreaker. The Blazers also play six of their last eight games at home while the Nuggets are at home for just two of their remaining eight games, so Nurkic has a very good chance of reaching the postseason at his old club’s expense.

The only thing better than solid trash talk is backing it up, and Nurkic certainly checked both boxes Tuesday.

