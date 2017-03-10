Juventus Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Watch Serie A Soccer Game Online

Share this:

Two of Italian soccer’s traditional powers are set to add a new chapter to their storied rivalry.

Juventus will host AC Milan on Friday at Juventus Stadium in a Serie A (Italy’s first division) game. Juventus has a comfortable lead atop the Serie A standings, while AC Milan is languishing in seventh place with just 11 games remaining in the season.

The teams already have faced off three times this season. AC Milan won 1-0 on Oct. 22 in Serie A and claimed the SuperCopa Italiana (Italy Super Cup) on Dec. 23 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. Juventus won the most recent meeting, beating AC Milan 2-1 on Jan. 25 in the Coppa Italia (Italy Cup).

The teams’ current form and recent history suggests Juventus fans will leave their stadium smiling.

5 – Juventus have always defeated Milan at the Juventus Stadium in Serie A: five wins, with three clean sheets. Fortress. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 10, 2017

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan online.

When: Friday, March 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Serie A TIM