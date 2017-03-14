Soccer

Juventus Vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

by on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 1:48PM
FC Porto must sack one of European soccer’s strongholds in order to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus will host Porto on Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Juventus enters the contest with a 2-0 lead, thanks to its Feb. 22 win over Porto in the first leg.

Now Porto will travel to a venue at which the host has won its last 13 games in all competitions and last 20 in European competitions.

The game also will pit two goalkeeping legends against one another in Juventus’ Gigi Buffon and Porto’s Iker Casillas.

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Porto online.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 3:45 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

