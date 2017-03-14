Juventus Vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Share this:

FC Porto must sack one of European soccer’s strongholds in order to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus will host Porto on Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Juventus enters the contest with a 2-0 lead, thanks to its Feb. 22 win over Porto in the first leg.

Now Porto will travel to a venue at which the host has won its last 13 games in all competitions and last 20 in European competitions.

Juventus are 20 games unbeaten at home in UEFA competition (W11 D9). 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/YwC99T4aqs — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2017

The game also will pit two goalkeeping legends against one another in Juventus’ Gigi Buffon and Porto’s Iker Casillas.

One game, two #UCL legends: Buffon: 102 apps, 43 clean sheets 🙌

Casillas: 163 apps, 57 clean sheets 🙌 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KhBa7xGkj1 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2017

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Porto online.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

