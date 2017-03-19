Kansas Vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Online

Share this:

Michigan State basketball’s bright future might not come soon enough to save the present group of players.

The Spartans will face the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas is favored to win over the ninth-seeded Spartans, but the matchup will be interesting, as it pits a veteran-heavy Jayhawks team against a Michigan State side that’s expected to start three freshmen.

Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Michigan State online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 5:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

