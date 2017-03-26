Kansas Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to punch their ticket to their 15th Final Four in school history Saturday night.

Standing in their way are the No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks who are looking to make their first Final Four since the inaugural tournament in 1939.

The No.1 seed Jayhawks crushed fourth-seeded Purdue in their Sweet 16 matchup 98-66, while the Ducks squeaked by seventh-seeded Michigan 69-68.

Here’s how you can watch Oregon vs. Kansas online.

When: Saturday, March 25, at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images