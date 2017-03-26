Kansas Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Online

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to punch their ticket to their 15th Final Four in school history Saturday night.
Standing in their way are the No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks who are looking to make their first Final Four since the inaugural tournament in 1939.
The No.1 seed Jayhawks crushed fourth-seeded Purdue in their Sweet 16 matchup 98-66, while the Ducks squeaked by seventh-seeded Michigan 69-68.
Here’s how you can watch Oregon vs. Kansas online.
When: Saturday, March 25, at 8:49 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NCAA.com
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images
