NBA Rumors: Why Karl–Anthony Towns’ Father Might Sue Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. could complicate his son’s relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves because their mascot missed his mark.

The father of the Timberwolves star is considering suing the team over a leg injury he suffered on Jan. 26 at Target Center, Sports Illustrated’s “The Crossover” reported Friday. The accident occurred during Timberwolves’ loss to the Indiana Pacers when Minnesota’s mascot, Crunch, sled down arena steps, lost his balance and crashed into an empty seat, pushing it onto Towns Sr.’s knee.

The elder Towns left the arena on crutches and still was seen using them three-plus weeks later.

“The elder Towns is now exploring potential legal options, including the possibility of suing his son’s team for negligence,” The Crossover writes.

Towns Jr. was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2016. He is a crucial part of the Timberwolves’ hopes of returning to contender status in the near- and long-term future.

