Karl Malone Rips Cavaliers For Resting Big Three In Loss To Clippers

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking precautions to keep the team fresh heading into the postseason.

The Cavs elected to sit their Big Three on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, as Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James all got the night off.

Cleveland’s lack of firepower manifested itself in the scoreboard, as Los Angeles cruised to a 108-78 blowout victory.

Sitting star players is not an uncommon tactic in the league, as coaches will do it every so often in the hopes of maintaining a player’s longevity. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is a notorious proponent of the move, and the Spurs’ success during his tenure proves its effectiveness.

Despite the normality of the situation, Cleveland’s choice to rest its star players did not sit well with one of the NBA’s greatest players. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone was vehemently opposed to the decision, as he told ESPN’s Sage Steele.

(1/2) HOF'er Karl Malone: "if you don't have at least 10 yrs experience, get your a** playing. It's not work, it's called playing. Besides.. — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) March 19, 2017

(2/2) "…tell our underpaid service members & police & first responders to rest. Dammit, they can't" — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) March 19, 2017

Malone’s strongly-worded comments make sense given his approach to the game. The 14-time All Star rarely missed a game throughout his career, as ESPN’s Michael Wilbon pointed out via Twitter Saturday night.

Anybody who's dumb enough to criticize Karl Malone had better know he played in 80 games or more 17 times AND 49 of 50 in strike year. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) March 19, 2017

In Cleveland’s defense, the decision makes more sense given each player’s situation. Love is just returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for weeks, while Irving sustained a knee injury in Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz.

At 32 years old, James is second in the league in minutes per game, as he logs 37.5 minutes per contest on average. James is obviously essential to the Cavaliers’ playoff hopes, so keeping him fresh as the regular season winds down is critical.

The Cavaliers were fortunate to not have paid too much of a price for resting their All Stars on Saturday. The Boston Celtics were defeated by the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon, which maintained Cleveland’s two-game lead in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images