Ken Block Reveals Hoonigan Racing’s New Eye-Popping 3-D Livery

As if rallycross wasn’t exciting enough as is, Ken Block and Andreas Bakkerud’s 2017 liveries are set to take the sport into another dimension.

Ford Performance posted a video Tuesday revealing Hoonigan Racing Division’s Ford Focus RS RX race cars will look like during the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship season.

Much like last year, the Hoonigans went all out on the new paint schemes, enlisting the help of U.K. artist David Gwyther — aka Death Spray Custom. Gwyther’s design features jagged black lines all around the cars, but what’s really unique are the blue and red lines on either side of the black, similar to what you see when watching a 3-D movie without the glasses.

Hoonigan Racing is entering its second complete season with factory backing from Ford in WRX. Bakkerud and Block will look to improve on their impressive first season as teammates, in which they finished third and 14th, respectively, earning Hoonigan P4 in the team standings.

The two are set to kick of their 2017 campaign March 31 in the World RX of Spain.

Thumbnail photo via FIA World Rallycross Championship