Kentucky Vs. Wichita State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Online

The Wichita State Shockers’ game against the Kentucky Wildcats was special before Darral Willis Jr. openend his mouth. Now it might be personal.

The teams will meet Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind., in a NCAA Tournament second-round game. Few expect No. 10 Wichita State to upset No. 2 Kentucky in the South Region, but Willis is confident in his team’s chances.

“They come on ESPN, they play on ESPN every game, so I’ve just seen them play a few times, but they’re nothing special, nothing we can’t do,” Willis told Lex 18 News on Saturday, per ESPN. “We’re not scared to play any team on this planet earth. We’re ready and we’ll be ready to play (Sunday).”

Willis’ bulletin-board material might spur his team toward the Sweet 16. But the more likely scenario is he has announced his team’s impending downfall.

Here’s how to watch Kentucky vs. Wichita State online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images