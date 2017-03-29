Kevan Miller, Cody McLeod Fight As End Of Bruins-Predators Gets Nasty

Share this:

The Boston Bruins stretched their lead over the Nashville Predators to 4-1 late in the third period Tuesday night at TD Garden, and that’s when tempers flared between the teams.

B’s defenseman Kevan Miller and Predators left winger Cody McLeod dropped the gloves for a lengthy fight that included a few powerful punches. Shortly after the Miller-McLeod bout, B’s forward Dominic Moore and Preds D-man Anthony Bitetto got tangled up, but it didn’t lead to a legit fight.

McLeod received a 10-minute misconduct in addition to his five-minute major penalty for fighting Miller.

The Bruins held on to win 4-1. They’ve now won back-to-back games after a four-game skid.