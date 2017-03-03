Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson UFC 209 Fight Officially Canceled

Share this:

It’s starting to look like Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson just isn’t meant to be.

UFC announced in a statement Friday that the UFC interim lightweight championship fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson scheduled for Saturday night at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena has been canceled.

Nurmagomedov was hospitalized Thursday night in Las Vegas and didn’t appear at the official weigh-ins.

Here is the full statement, per UFC.com:

“UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues. He was treated and has been discharged, UFC officials confirmed.

The scheduled interim lightweight championship bout between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 has been cancelled on the doctor’s recommendation.

UFC 209 emanates from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Saturday night live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Tyron Woodley takes on Stephen Thompson with his welterweight championship on the line in a rematch from their 2016 Fight of the Year contender at UFC 205.”

This is the third time UFC has booked a fight between these combatants only to see it fall through. Khabib pulled out of their December 2015 bout with a rib injury, then Ferguson withdrew from their UFC on FOX main event last April due to fluid and blood in his lung.

Ferguson made weight Friday before UFC’s announcement regarding Nurmagomedov. This is a huge blow to Saturday night’s fight card, especially with UFC president Dana White saying recently that the winner could fight Conor McGregor next.

