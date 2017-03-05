Kirk Cousins, Wife Use Their Adorable Dog To Announce Pregnancy

Share this:

While Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was being franchise tagged for the second consecutive season this week, he and his wife Julie were busy planning an announcement of their own.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2014, are expecting their first child this September and they made the announcement on Instagram with the help of another family member — their adorable dog.

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Cousins became the first quarterback to receive the franchise tag in back-to-back seasons and is slated to make around $24 million next year, if he and the Redskins can’t agree on a long-term deal.

All in all, it’s been a pretty good week for the Cousins family.

