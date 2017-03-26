Knicks’ Joakim Noah Suspended 20 Games For Violating NBA’s Drug Policy

Share this:

The New York Knicks’ season to forget took another turn for the worse Saturday.

The NBA announced it has suspended center Joakim Noah 20 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. Per the NBA, Noah tested positive for a substance found in an over-the-counter supplement that is banned under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The NBA Players’ Association said in a statement that Noah’s violation was unintentional, and that he won’t appeal or fight the ruling.

“Joakim was completely forthcoming and cooperative throughout the investigation and we believe that this isolated occurrence was a regrettable mistake,” the statement read.

Noah’s suspension won’t have much effect on his 2016-17 campaign, as the 32-year-old already was sidelined with a knee injury that was expected to hold him out of New York’s final 10 games. Noah’s suspension will begin when he’s officially eligible to play, meaning he’ll be out for at least the Knicks’ first 10 games of the 2017-18 campaign and possibly more.

New York hasn’t done much with or without Noah on the court this season; it entered Sunday tied with the Orlando Magic for the NBA’s fourth-worst record at 27-46.

