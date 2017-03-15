Koenigsegg CEO Has App That Lets Him Keep Tabs On Every Car He’s Sold

Share this:

Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO of Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg, understandably loves the cars he sells. So much so, apparently, that he keeps a watchful eye on all of his vehicles long after they’re gone.

While at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, Koenigsegg revealed he has a unique app on his phone that enables him to see where every GPS-enabled Koenigsegg car is located at any given time, according to Car Buzz. Rather than using the app to blatantly spy on his customers, Koenigsegg uses it to gain feedback on how and where the cars are used, in an effort to improve the vehicles his company makes.

“It’s technically possible to place a camera inside the vehicles and I could see the drivers, but that’d be creepy,” Koenigsegg told Car Buzz.

Koenigsegg’s app works by displaying each applicable vehicle as an orange dot on a black background. His vehicles, however, also possess some pretty impressive technology, as every Koenigsegg is able to receive 4G over-the-air updates through a built-in app called Koenigsegg Owners App.

Although Koenigsegg devised and implemented the Owners App, it’s not yet clear who’s responsible for the unique app on his phone.

Thumbnail photo via Koenigsegg