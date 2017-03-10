Patriots Reportedly Gain Kony Ealy, Lose Jabaal Sheard On Busy NFL Day

Share this:

The New England Patriots made another move Friday afternoon in what’s been a busy 2017 offseason. The Patriots added depth on their defensive line by reportedly acquiring defensive end Kony Ealy from the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots traded a 2017 second-round pick in exchange for Ealy and a 2017 third-round pick.

While Ealy is on his way to New England, defensive end Jabaal Sheard reportedly is leaving to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

To hear what NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed had to say about the trade, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images