Kony Ealy Praised Tom Brady, Predicted Patriots Would Win Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots continued to be one of the most active teams in the NFL this offseason, as they reportedly acquired defensive end Kony Ealy in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

New England reportedly sent over its second-round pick (64th overall) to Carolina in exchange for Ealy and a third-round pick (72nd overall). In theory, the Patriots dropped eight selections in the upcoming draft to fill a major need, with a bright young player no less.

Ealy has been a solid player since the Panthers drafted him in the second round in 2014. Interestingly enough, his best game came in Carolina’s Super Bowl 50 defeat against the Denver Broncos. He recorded three sacks in the contest, as well as an interception and a forced fumble.

The fourth-year defensive end now joins a team that is coming off a remarkable Super Bowl victory. In fact, Ealy correctly picked the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI the day before the big game. While he didn’t accurately project the score, his thoughts on Tom Brady proved to be some pretty impressive foreshadowing.

You can hear Ealy’s comments in the video below.

.@KonyEaly94 believes you can never doubt the greatness of Tom Brady and the @Patriots in a Super Bowl. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/yXDBz7MOxG — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 4, 2017

We have a feeling Ealy’s new teammates will appreciate his pre-Super Bowl comments.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images