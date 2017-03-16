Kony Ealy Should Fit In With Patriots, Because He’s All About Doing His Job

Share this:

Kony Ealy has been with the New England Patriots for less than a week, but he seems to be picking up the team’s cliche terminology quickly.

Ealy used some form of the phrase “doing my job” five times during his introductory conference call with the New England media.

Here are some sample quotes from Ealy, who was acquired for a swap of second-day draft picks from the Carolina Panthers.

“I just look forward to just coming in, working hard, just doing my job and trying to help contribute. That’s all.”

“Really, I just want to concentrate on doing my job and making the most of it.”

“Everything else will take care of itself if I go out there and do what I’m supposed to do and just do my job.”

“The standards I hold for myself are to come in and impress the team by doing my job and showing that I’m a consistent worker, getting better each and every day.”

“I just want to come in and whatever they need me to do, whatever the coaches need me to do, I’ll just trust that they’ll put me in the best situations possible and I’ll do what I need to do, and do my job and help the team.”

Ealy’s “job” likely will be that of a rotational pass rusher. He’ll also be able to compete for a starting role with Rob Ninkovich in training camp. One of the Patriots’ starting defensive end roles undoubtedly will be filled by Trey Flowers, whom Ealy is looking forward to playing with.

“I know Trey is a great competitor, he’s a hard worker,” Ealy said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about him and just being around a guy like that up here, I think it’s really going to help develop my game just because the guy knows how to do things the right way. What will help motivate and develop my game is me trying to match his intensity or grow past it. It’s more so about feeding off of each other. I think it will be a great tandem to do so.”

