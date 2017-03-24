Kristi Yamaguchi Wasn’t Throwing Shade At Nancy Kerrigan With ‘Break A Leg’ Tweet

Share this:

There were plenty of rivalries in figure skating in the early 1990s, but a new one isn’t starting despite what Twitter might think.

Nancy Kerrigan was at the center of one of the ugliest feuds in the sport back in 1994 when fellow figure skater Tonya Harding’s ex-husband hired someone to club Kerrigan on the knee with a police baton as she left a practice session in Detroit. The attack instantly became headline news, so when former teammate Kristi Yamaguchi tweeted this good luck message to Kerrigan for her upcoming debut on “Dancing with the Stars,” it obviously turned some heads.

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Yamaguchi’s representatives told TMZ Sports on Thursday that the gold medal-winning skater didn’t mean anything by her “break a leg comment” and that Kerrigan and Yamaguchi shared a laugh about it over the phone Wednesday. The two women have been friends since they were teenagers.

Yamaguchi probably just knows the right terms to use in show business, as she won her season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008.

