Kyle Busch Channels Marshawn Lynch When Asked About Joey Logano Fight

Kyle Busch apparently doesn’t want to talk about his fight with Joey Logano anymore. But if he has to, it looks like he’s ready to do his best Marshawn Lynch impression.

The feud, which took place Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, left Busch bloodied and Logano feeling like a ninja. When speaking to reporters at Phoenix International Raceway on Friday, Busch responded to questions about the fight by going full-on “Beast Mode.”

Rumors have been swirling about Lynch, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, coming out of retirement, but it seems the sporting world has found a worthy replacement in Busch. In case your memory is a little foggy, here’s Lynch’s memorable performance from Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day:

Despite Busch’s clear desire to move on from the topic, it might be difficult, given Logano’s habit of sparking feuds with Joe Gibbs Racing Drivers. In any event, Busch’s behavior in front of the microphone is a welcome departure from the traditional NASCAR driver talking points.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images