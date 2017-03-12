Kyle Busch, Joey Logano Fight After NASCAR Kobalt 400 At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Share this:

Martin Truex Jr. won all three stages of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, but it was what happened after the race that caught a lot of people’s attention.

Following the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano got into a scuffle in the pits and had to be broken up by crew members. The two drivers had been involved in an incident on the last lap of the race that ended with Busch spinning and hitting the wall.

“I got dumped. Flat-out, just drove straight into the corner and wrecked me,” Busch told FOX Sports after the fight. “That’s how Joey races, so he’s gonna get it.”

Watch: Kyle Busch upset on pit road after last-lap contact with Joey Logano at @LVMotorSpeedway.#NASCARGoesWest https://t.co/eI8Nwm8Y1t — FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2017

Logano didn’t seem nearly as upset when he told FOX Sports how the fight started.

“There wasn’t much talking, just a lot of swinging,” Logano said.

Busch walked away from the fight with a small cut on his face. As for Logano, when asked whether any punches were landed, he said, “None to me.”

Heading into Las Vegas, Logano and Busch sat fifth and 19th in the standings, respectively.