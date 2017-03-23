Kyle Busch Trolls Joey Logano With $22 ‘Everything Is Great’ T-Shirts

Share this:

It might not have been clear who won the post-race scuffle between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but it’s pretty obvious which driver is getting the last word.

The Kyle Busch Foundation took a shot at Logano on Monday, with Busch announcing the organization is now selling everything “Everything Is Great” T-shirts for the very specific price of $22.

Busch took a page from Marshawn Lynch’s playbook while talking to reporters Friday after he and Logano met with NASCAR officials to discuss their scuffle in Las Vegas. Every question the Joe Gibbs Racing driver fielded was met with the same answer, “Everything’s great. Looking forward to a fantastic weekend here in Phoenix.”

Lynch must be something of a hero to Busch, as his new T-shirts are very similar to the ones the former Seattle Seahawks running back released in 2015 that read, “I’m Just Here So I Won’t Get Fired.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images