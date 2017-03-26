Kyle Larson Wins Auto Club 400, Breaks Streak Of Runner-Up Finishes

Share this:

A slew of cautions in the final 20 laps of Sunday’s Auto Club 400 weren’t enough to stop Kyle Larson from finishing second to no one.

Larson and his No. 42 Chevrolet looked dominant at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Sunday, earning his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race victory. After finishing runner-up in four of his last five races dating to last season, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver finally was able find his way to NASCAR’s victory lane.

Brad Keselowski, who was involved in a crash during the third lap of the race, rebounded to finish second. Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey logan rounded out the top five.

Larson, who also won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Fontana, needed overtime Sunday to complete the weekend sweep. Keselowski’s crash caused the only contact-related caution in the race’s first 100 laps, but the final 20 laps were a different story, as Larson had to endure four cautions before taking the checkered flag.

The win continues what’s been stellar 2017 season for Larson, who entered Sunday’s race as the Cup series points leader. The 24-year-old driver already was considered one of NASCAR’s best young talents, but now he looks like one of the best drivers in the sport — period.

