Kyle Long Already Recruiting Chris Long To Bears, Willing To Switch To No. 69

It’s been less than two hours since defensive end Chris Long announced he won’t return to the New England Patriots next season, and the free agent’s brother is already recruiting him to his Chicago Bears. He’s TOTALLY NOT tampering at all, though (the new league year officially starts March 9 at 4 p.m.).

Here are All-Pro guard Kyle Long’s tweets to his brother.

Hey @JOEL9ONE I hear your not back with the Patriots. I have a wicked good loft for you in Lake Forest. I will give your son his own wing. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

I'll wear 69 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

If chicago likes me they will love my brother, I haven't talked to him or the Bears because that's not my place. Would be a LOT of fun tho — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

Scouts honor would give him 75 and I'll get 69 #squaredeal https://t.co/Pedi3Vk52I — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

Person who taught me how to race cars drove the 69 car, sprint cup Chevrolet – it's always go time! That's the significance 🕵🏻 https://t.co/WXlZ6D8w9p — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

He played at UVA under Al Groh he could write a book on 3-4 I think he would rather be the white squirrel on the edge though 🚀 https://t.co/ACkkj2La9Z — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

Wow, what a nice brother. Kyle would be willing to give up his No. 75 and switch to No. 69 to get Chris on the Bears.

Chris Long explained in an Instagram post that he wants to take on a greater role in 2017. He further clarified his reasoning in a follow-up tweet.

But playoffs just 3rd down.Also most snaps were 3tech all yr.No hard feelings at all.Whatever it took 2 be a champ. Love those coaches, team https://t.co/QvDTcQ0TRv — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2017

Really not a huge deal at all. Just figured y'all would wanna know. Hell, I may not even get a job. 😂 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2017

Chris Long signed with the Patriots to win a Super Bowl ring, and he did just that. Now he’s off to prove that he can be the starting defensive end he was earlier in his career with the Rams.

He would be competing with Leonard Floyd, Lamarr Houston, Pernell McPhee and Willie Young for that role if he were to take up his brother’s offer and join the Bears.

