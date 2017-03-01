Kyle Long Already Recruiting Chris Long To Bears, Willing To Switch To No. 69

It’s been less than two hours since defensive end Chris Long announced he won’t return to the New England Patriots next season, and the free agent’s brother is already recruiting him to his Chicago Bears. He’s TOTALLY NOT tampering at all, though (the new league year officially starts March 9 at 4 p.m.).
Here are All-Pro guard Kyle Long’s tweets to his brother.
Wow, what a nice brother. Kyle would be willing to give up his No. 75 and switch to No. 69 to get Chris on the Bears.
Chris Long explained in an Instagram post that he wants to take on a greater role in 2017. He further clarified his reasoning in a follow-up tweet.
Chris Long signed with the Patriots to win a Super Bowl ring, and he did just that. Now he’s off to prove that he can be the starting defensive end he was earlier in his career with the Rams.
He would be competing with Leonard Floyd, Lamarr Houston, Pernell McPhee and Willie Young for that role if he were to take up his brother’s offer and join the Bears.
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images
