Lamborghini Auction Info Hilariously, Accurately Describes Damage

Insurance companies don’t normally come to mind as sources of legitimate car humor — until now.

Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. currently has a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan listed for sale in Baton Rouge, La. However, there’s just one problem: the vehicle has been completely burnt to a crips.

The company, though, is completely aware of this, and uses the listing’s notes to make hilarious references to the vehicle’s damages. Here’s how IAAI breaks down the condition of the Huracan:

Loss: Fire

Primary Damage: Total Burn

Secondary Damage: All Over

Start Code: Vehicle Won’t Start

Auction Date And Time: Not Ready For Sale

As you can see, this supercar has nothing left to offer, other than some rock-solid car jokes.

Unfortunately, IAAI doesn’t mention how the Huracan came to look like it was mercilessly dragged through hell. But it’s difficult to believe anything other than vehicle being at the center of (perhaps its own) explosion.

H/t Jalopnik

All photos via Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.