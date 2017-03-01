Lamborghini Waited Five Months To Announce It Set Nurburgring Lap Record

Share this:

Tweet







Ever since Ferruccio Lamborghini founded his eponymous supercar brand to take the fight to Enzo Ferrari, the company has prided itself on being different. And apparently, that means it likes to announce its biggest achievements when it’s good and ready.

Lamborghini announced Wednesday its yet to be unveiled Huracan Performante set the new production car lap record at the Nurburgring…in October.

We can’t think of a reason why it waited until almost five months had passed to announce the feat, except perhaps it wanted to wait until the new year to rain on Porsche’s parade. The Huracan Performante lapped the Nordschleife in 6:52.01, demolishing the previous record set by its fellow Volkswagen-owned rival in a 918 Spyder by five seconds, more or less.

No images have been released of the upcoming hard-core Huracan, but a video teasing its lap record shows a camouflaged test mule driving on “The Ring.”

The @Nuerburgring was dominated by the ALA. Stay tuned on March 1st on your YouTube channel: https://t.co/LIDR4OVtsW pic.twitter.com/yaVNX4KPSt — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) February 23, 2017

Lamborghini is set to unveil the Huracan Performante at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 7 at 3:55 a.m. ET, and will live stream the presentation on its website.