Landon Donovan Retires From Soccer Again, This Time For Good

Landon Donovan has kicked his last soccer ball in anger.

The U.S. soccer legend revealed Thursday he won’t play professional soccer in 2017 or beyond, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Joe Lago. Donovan’s revelation effectively serves as second, and final, retirement announcement.

“Yeah, I’m done,” Donovan said. “I’m done. No more playing for me.

“I have not (gone public). But that is definitely the case.”

Donovan, 35, retired in December 2014 to great fanfare after 15 years of as a pro. But he came out of retirement last September to join Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy for their playoff run, saying at the time he wanted to create some memories in the sport with his infant son, Talon. He played nine games at the back end of last season, scoring one goal in his comeback stint.

Now, he has decided to stop playing soccer so he can keep up with the now 14-month-old.

“I can’t even chase my son around my house,” Donovan said when asked if he’ll return to MLS in 2017. “So, I don’t think so.”

Donovan will pursue opportunities in coaching and broadcasting, according to Lago. He also owns a minority share in Premier League club Swansea City and is involved in San Diego’s bid to secure a MLS expansion franchise.

The U.S. Soccer and MLS icon will remain in the game he loves but not as a player. And he means it, this time.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images