LaVar Ball Blasts Sons’ High School Coach For Team’s Playoff Loss

Share this:

Tweet







LaVar Ball is at it again.

Chino Hills, Calif., lost last week in the CIF State Southern Regional Finals to Bishop Montgomery. And Chino Hills, of course, is the high school team that Balls’ sons LiAngelo and LaMelo play for, so naturally, the loud-mouthed father had some words regarding the team’s playoff exit.

So, Ball went on ESPN Los Angeles’ “Morning Show with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ” and he unloaded on Chino Hills head coach Stephan Gilling.

“Man, we were supposed to go to Sacramento, but that coach is hard-headed,” Ball said, as transcribed by For The Win’s Andrew Joseph. “He wanted to do things his way. If we would have gotten along, we would have been in the state title easy. But he’s trying to have a little resistance towards me. And I’m like, ‘Man, try and do it your way. That’s why you lost three games.’

“Because once he run and just play and when my son really wants to play for you, we’re gonna do good. But when you have any kind of resistance towards me, and you the head coach, it don’t work out that good. I already knew he was going to lose that game.”

There’s still time for LaMelo to capture a state title before he heads off to college, but that was LiAngelo’s final game, as the senior will join the UCLA Bruins in the fall.

As for Ball’s eldest son, Lonzo and the Bruins escaped the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and have a Sweet 16 tilt with No. 2 seed Kentucky on Friday.

If UCLA falters we fully expect Ball to tee off on Bruins head coach Steve Alford, so get your popcorn ready just in case.

Thumbnail photo Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images