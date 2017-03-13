LaVar Ball Claims He Could’ve Beat His Airness In Game Of One-On-One

Share this:

LaVar Ball is at it again.

Yes, the loudmouth father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball just can’t seem to let his son enjoy the moment, as the No. 3 seed Bruins prepare for the NCAA Tournament. And this time Ball touted his own basketball skills by claiming he could’ve defeated Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one during his prime.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,” Ball told USA TODAY’s, Josh Peter.

Ball averaged 2.2 points per game at Washington State University during the 1987-88 season before transferring, That same season His Airness averaged 35 points per game for the Chicago Bulls, but that didn’t stop Ball from removing himself even further from reality.

“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.

“Now in a game of five-on-five (Jordan) might do some damage, but I’m going to do some damage too.”

And Ball didn’t stop blowing hot air at that point as he went on to claim that he plans to package his three sons for a $1 billion marketing deal with Nike, Under Armour or Adidas.

“A billion dollars, it has to be there,” Ball said. “That’s our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don’t even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 mil over 10 years.”

It must be nice to live in Ball’s fantasy world.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images