LaVar Ball Fires Back At LeBron James, Refuses To Apologize For Comments

LaVar Ball continued his tough guy act Wednesday.

Ball, the father of UCLA standout point guard Lonzo Ball and two talented high school basketball players, ticked off LeBron James this week by referencing the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar’s sons in saying they’ll have a difficult time escaping their father’s shadow if they ultimately pursue NBA careers.

James fired back Tuesday, telling LaVar Ball to “keep my kids’ name out of your mouth,” but his response fell on deaf ears. LaVar Ball doubled down Wednesday and refused to apologize for dragging James’ sons into his own apparent quest to make everyone resent the entire Ball family.

“I don’t care what LeBron said. He’s talking about he warned me. He warned me for what? What is a warning going to do? Nothing,” LaVar Ball said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “Full Ride” show, as pointed out by Busted Coverage. “Now, if he got a little touchy because I gave an opinion on what I felt about no superstars’ kids really being superstars and the fact that they have to live up to their parents or to their fathers or whatever. I have yet to see one, and I’ve been around for 50 years.

“Have you seen one where the superstar’s son is just as good or better than him? I said a superstar. I ain’t saying just a regular player. I’m talking about a guy who we picture as an icon — a Dr. J, an Allen Iverson, a LeBron James. If somebody asks me a question, I’m gonna give them an answer. Now, if you touchy, I didn’t say, ‘Oh, your kid is ugly, he can’t play a lick.’ I didn’t say none of that. I said, ‘I don’t see him being as good as LeBron on the fact that I know people are always going to compare him (to LeBron).’ ”

Give LaVar Ball credit for one thing: he’s sure making headlines, even if he’s also making some enemies along the way.

