LeBron James Jr. Basically Is A 12-Year-Old Basketball Clone Of His Superstar Dad

LeBron James is widely considered one of, if not the best basketball player in the world. So this probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but his son looks like he might have a future on the hardwood, too.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James Jr. appears to be getting better with age, too. We’ve seen some of his highlight reels in the past, and the latest collection of jaw-droppers certainly indicates the future is bright for LBJ … J.

Check out these highlights from the recent John Lucas All-Star Weekend.

You don’t have to look hard to see plenty of Jr.’s old man in those highlights, from the court vision all the way down to some of the facial expressions.

LeBron Jr. reportedly already has standing scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky, and we’ll venture to guess he might have a few more before it’s all said and done … especially considering he’s 12 years old.

