Leicester City Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

If anyone can write an unexpected chapter in Leicester City’s Champions League diary, the aptly-named Craig Shakespeare is that man.

The Leicester City manager will lead his team against Sevilla on Tuesday at King Power Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Leicester City trails the series 2-1, but so much has changed in the Foxes’ camp since that Feb. 22 loss to Sevilla.

Leicester City fired Claudio Ranieri after the game and appointed Shakespeare as interim boss until the end of the season. The Foxes’ new man in charge has led the team to home wins in his first two games and has Jamie Vardy scoring again.

One to watch? Jamie Vardy has scored 3 goals in his last 3 games for Leicester. 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/3yYBLwpNMJ — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2017

Here’s how to watch Leicester City vs. Sevilla online.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports