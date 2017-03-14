Lewis Hamilton Knows Tiger Named Enzo; It Weirdly Isn’t Ferrari F1 Fan

Share this:

To car fans, Enzo is the name of a supercar, which was the fastest road-going Ferrari in its day. But in the world of Formula One, Enzo is the name of the man who founded Scuderia Ferrari; unless you’re Lewis Hamilton, in which case it’s the name of a jungle cat.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver posted a picture to Instagram on Tuesday of a white tiger that he said is named Enzo. Despite sharing his name with “Il Commendatore” himself, Enzo clearly isn’t a fan of the Scuderia.

It's not everyday you see a Tiger wear your hat. This is Enzo and he's also TeamLH 😂 @blackjaguarwhitetiger A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

We doubt Enzo has ever watched a Grand Prix, unless he gets cable, so we’re not surprised he’s TeamLH. Enzo lives at The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation animal sanctuary in Mexico, where Hamilton has visited in the past.

Maybe Kimi Raikkonen or Sebastian Vettel should visit Enzo to try and win him over with a new Rosso Corsa hat. After all, it would be even more unusual to see a tiger wearing a “Prancing Horse” hat than it is to see one in a Mercedes lid.