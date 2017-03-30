Lexus April Fools’ Joke Hilariously Trolls People Who Hog Fast Lane

Share this:

Tweet







Few things on the road are more annoying than being stuck behind someone going too slow in the left lane. Fortunately for the speed demons out there, Lexus might have come up with the perfect solution to politely move those drivers out of the way.

In a video posted to YouTube on Thursday by LexusVehicles, the luxury automaker introduced Lane Valet, an ingenious way of freeing the left lane of drivers intent on taking their sweet time. Unfortunately, while the 2018 Lexus LC is very much real, Lane Valet will have to remain an April Fools’ joke for the time being.

More and more, automakers are implementing semi-autonomous features into their vehicles in new and exciting ways. Few of those features, however, are as awesome as Lane Valet could be.

The technology certainly has its drawbacks, such as how it could be utilized by a driver fleeing the police. But, given some time, we think Lexus could work out the kinks.