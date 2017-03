Share this:

The Boston Bruins lost 6-3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night extending their losing streak to four games. There was plenty of offense and scoring in the game but Lightning goaltender Peter Budaj managed to deny Bruins forward Brad Marchand point blank on a spectacular left pad save.

To see Budaj’s beautiful pad save on Marchand check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports