Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov Capitalizes On Bruins’ Mistake, Scores Power-Play Goal

by on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 9:09PM
The Tampa Bay Lightning tied Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins just 14 seconds after a Zdeno Chara shorthanded second-period goal.

The Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov blasted a one-timer past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask for his 35th goal of the season. The Bruins had just regained the lead, but the Lightning came storming back to tie it on the power play. Bruins forwards Dominic Moore and Ryan Spooner got confused on the penalty kill, leaving Kucherov wide open for the power-play goal.

