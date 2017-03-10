Logan Ryan Departing Patriots, Agrees To Terms With Titans In Free Agency

Share this:

The New England Patriots lost defensive starter in free agency late Thursday night.

Logan Ryan and the Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract, according to the cornerback’s agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod. The deal is worth $30 million over three years, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Ryan, 26, started 40 games in four seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. He recorded 92 tackles with one sack and two interceptions in 2016 as he split his time between the slot and outside cornerback. Ryan never missed a game with the Patriots and intercepted 13 passes in 64 regular season games. He was a part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX- and LI-winning teams.

The writing was on the wall that Ryan was unlikely to return to the Patriots on Thursday morning when the team and cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly agreed to a five-year, $65 million contract.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images