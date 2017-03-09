New England Patriots

Logan Ryan Reportedly Drawing Interest In Free Agency From Titans, Steelers

It appears the New England Patriots are overhauling their cornerback position.

The Patriots reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. After that news broke, ESPN reported the Patriots and Saints are considering a deal that would send cornerback Malcolm Butler to New Orleans and wide receiver Brandin Cooks to New England. And through all of this, it seems the Patriots won’t be able to re-sign cornerback Logan Ryan.

So, where would Ryan go?

There’s “solid interest” between Ryan and the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe on Thursday. The Tennessee Titans have “maintained strong interest” in Ryan, according to CSNNE’s Mike Giardi.

If the Patriots lose Butler and Ryan, their cornerback corps would be Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones and Justin Coleman.

