Lonzo Ball’s Dad Is Back, And This Time He Has His Boldest Claim Yet

If you thought LaVar Ball saying he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1 game was mind-boggling, wait until you hear what he recently told Time about his son, star UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball.

From Time’s Sean Gregory:

“To me Zo is the best player in the world,” LaVar says. Yes, even better than all-stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. “I don’t know if he can beat them one on one,” Ball says, conceding the NBA stars are stronger than his son, the Pac-12 freshman of the year and an expected top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. “But I know he can beat them 5 on 5.”

Suuuuuuure.

For those who haven’t been following the Balls closely, Lonzo is considered one of the best college basketball players in the country, and he could go as high as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. But his father, LaVar, has been the family member getting most of the headlines with his bold claims about his sons, going as far as to say Lonzo is better than the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

And now this.

