Los Angeles Rams Make Big Change To Primary Helmets For 2017 Season

Change seems to be the theme of the Los Angeles Rams’ 2017 season.

Not only did the Rams hire a new coach in Sean McVay — now the youngest head coach in NFL history — after firing Jeff Fisher last season. They’re also tweaking their uniforms, revealing this week that they’ll wear different pants and helmets than we’ve been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

Vote on the first part of the #Rams evolving uniform for the 2017 season. Pants Option A ⬇️ and Option B ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/umhA48y686 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017

#Rams Uni Update: The white horns are back! Our primary helmets will have white horns in 2017. pic.twitter.com/hkQZr6b7ff — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017

Which face mask should be worn with our white-horned helmets? Vote in our Twitter poll for face mask Option A (blue) or Option B (white) pic.twitter.com/L6dmsw8o9I — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017

You wear these horns with pride and dignity. pic.twitter.com/zrLsGRqGyP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 2, 2017

The Rams wore all blue and white uniforms — including white horns on their helmets — between 1964 and 1972. In their first season back in L.A. in 2016, the Rams wore helmets with white horns during a Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, and they drew rave reviews, likely contributing to the team’s decision to don the lids full time starting in 2017.

Using a fan vote to determine their pant stripes and facemask color was a nice touch by the Rams, too.

