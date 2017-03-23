Lyft Claims It’s Dished Out More Than $200M In Tips To Its Drivers

Share this:

As an employer, Lyft offers its drivers something Uber never has: gratuity. It’s not a marketing ploy, however, as Lyft apparently has been dolling out a lot of extra money.

The popular ride-hailing service, which still trails Uber in overall value, announced Wednesday that its officially paid over $200 million in tips to its drivers, according to USA TODAY. Available for Lyft through an optional in-app feature, the ability to tip drivers is something Uber has been pressured to implement, but so far has resisted to do.

“It’s clear our passengers value our drivers, and so do we,” Lyft officials said in a blog post, via USA TODAY. “That’s why we’re committed to continuing to treat them better with programs that allow for same-day payments, affordable rates on rental cars, and lower fuel costs with Shell.”

Currently valued at roughly $7 billion, Lyft still trails Uber’s nearly $70 billion valuation by an enormous margin. However, the disclosing of its gratuity payouts could come at an advantageous time, as Uber has faced a considerable amount of turmoil lately.

Most notably, Uber has been dealing with a sexual harassment investigation, has admitted to using software in an effort to avoid law enforcement and company CEO Travis Kalanick recently was caught on video arguing with an Uber driver over fares. The series of issues were major factors in Jeff Jones, Uber’s president, leaving the company.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Elvert Barnes